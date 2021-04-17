On Air: Federal News Network program
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 4:39 pm
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 5 8 5 Totals 21 1 2 1
Semien 2b 3 0 0 1 Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 2 2 1 Perez c 3 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 2 Soler dh 1 0 0 0
Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 3 2 2 1 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Lopez ss 2 1 1 0
Toronto 200 011 1 5
Kansas City 000 001 0 1

DP_Toronto 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Benintendi (3). HR_J.Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (4). SB_J.Davis (1). SF_Semien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz W,3-0 6 2 1 1 2 5
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Minor L,1-1 5 2-3 7 4 4 0 3
W.Davis 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_Dolis (Soler). WP_Matz, Minor(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:10. A_9,048 (37,903).

