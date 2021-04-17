Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|21
|1
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Soler dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|200
|011
|1
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
DP_Toronto 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Benintendi (3). HR_J.Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (4). SB_J.Davis (1). SF_Semien (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz W,3-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor L,1-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|W.Davis
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Dolis (Soler). WP_Matz, Minor(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:10. A_9,048 (37,903).
Comments