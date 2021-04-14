Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 34 5 12 4 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 2 2 2 Bichette ss 5 2 3 2 Gardner lf 3 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 2 0 Sánchez dh 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 2 1 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 2 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 1 1 2 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Palacios rf 3 0 1 0

New York 100 300 000 — 4 Toronto 021 001 001 — 5

E_Biggio (2). DP_New York 1, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 3, Toronto 9. 2B_Torres (2). HR_Judge 2 (4), Kirk (1), Bichette 2 (4). SB_Bichette (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Kluber 4 6 3 3 2 4 Loaisiga 2 3 1 1 0 0 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Green L,0-2 0 1 1 1 0 0

Toronto Zeuch 4 4 4 4 2 2 Thornton 2 1 0 0 1 0 Castro 2 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Green pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Kluber (Palacios), Loaisiga (Kirk). WP_Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:54. A_1,613 (8,500).

