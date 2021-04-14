Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|4
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|Toronto
|021
|001
|001
|—
|5
E_Biggio (2). DP_New York 1, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 3, Toronto 9. 2B_Torres (2). HR_Judge 2 (4), Kirk (1), Bichette 2 (4). SB_Bichette (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green L,0-2
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zeuch
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Thornton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castro
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Green pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Kluber (Palacios), Loaisiga (Kirk). WP_Loaisiga.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:54. A_1,613 (8,500).
