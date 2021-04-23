Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 34 3 5 3 Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 3 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 Brosseau 2b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 2 1 1 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 1 2 3 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Panik 3b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0

Toronto 400 001 000 — 5 Tampa Bay 000 030 000 — 3

E_Bichette 2 (6), Panik (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Tellez (1), Díaz (2). HR_Semien (5), Grichuk (3), Arozarena (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz W,4-0 5 5 3 3 2 7 Chatwood H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Phelps H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Mayza H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Glasnow L,2-1 6 5 5 5 2 10 Mazza 3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:46. A_5,564 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.