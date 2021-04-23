Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|400
|001
|000
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
E_Bichette 2 (6), Panik (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Tellez (1), Díaz (2). HR_Semien (5), Grichuk (3), Arozarena (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz W,4-0
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Chatwood H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phelps H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow L,2-1
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|10
|Mazza
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:46. A_5,564 (25,000).
