Sports News

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:14 pm
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 34 3 5 3
Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 3
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 Brosseau 2b 4 0 0 0
Tellez dh 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 3 2 1 1 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Semien 2b 4 1 2 3 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Panik 3b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0
Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 400 001 000 5
Tampa Bay 000 030 000 3

E_Bichette 2 (6), Panik (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Tellez (1), Díaz (2). HR_Semien (5), Grichuk (3), Arozarena (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz W,4-0 5 5 3 3 2 7
Chatwood H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Phelps H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Mayza H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dolis S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,2-1 6 5 5 5 2 10
Mazza 3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:46. A_5,564 (25,000).

