Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 32 7 10 7 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 2 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 0 1 2 Bichette ss 4 2 2 1 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 Sánchez c 3 1 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 1 Hicks cf 4 0 3 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 Urshela ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1 Frazier lf 3 1 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 Palacios rf 3 1 1 2 Davis cf 0 0 0 0

New York 000 000 120 — 3 Toronto 021 210 01x — 7

E_Urshela (2), Biggio (1). DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Bruce (1), Hicks (1), LeMahieu (4), Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Semien (4), Tellez (1). SF_Grichuk (1), Bichette (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon L,0-1 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 Luetge 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Cessa 2 1 0 0 1 2 Abreu 1 0 1 1 2 1

Toronto Ryu W,1-1 6 2-3 4 1 0 1 7 Phelps 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Romano 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Merryweather H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Taillon (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Taillon, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:04. A_1,550 (8,500).

