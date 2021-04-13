Trending:
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 32 7 10 7
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 2 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 1 2 Bichette ss 4 2 2 1
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1
Sánchez c 3 1 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 1
Hicks cf 4 0 3 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 2 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 0 0
Urshela ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1
Frazier lf 3 1 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 Palacios rf 3 1 1 2
Davis cf 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 120 3
Toronto 021 210 01x 7

E_Urshela (2), Biggio (1). DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 8. 2B_Bruce (1), Hicks (1), LeMahieu (4), Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. (2). HR_Semien (4), Tellez (1). SF_Grichuk (1), Bichette (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon L,0-1 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 3
Luetge 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Cessa 2 1 0 0 1 2
Abreu 1 0 1 1 2 1
Toronto
Ryu W,1-1 6 2-3 4 1 0 1 7
Phelps 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Romano 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Merryweather H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Taillon (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Taillon, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:04. A_1,550 (8,500).

