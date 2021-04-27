Toronto 9, Washington 5

Washington Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 31 9 10 8 Turner ss 4 2 2 2 Biggio rf 3 1 3 1 Hernandez rf 5 2 2 1 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 2 Bichette ss 3 2 0 0 Bell dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 3 3 7 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 0 S.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Avila c 3 0 0 0 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 2 1 0

Washington 102 000 200 — 5 Toronto 004 210 20x — 9

E_Harrison (2). DP_Washington 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Washington 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Schwarber (4), Panik (3). HR_Turner 2 (6), Hernandez (1), Zimmerman (3), Guerrero Jr. 3 (7). SF_Biggio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer L,1-2 5 8 7 5 2 5 McGowin 1 0 0 0 1 0 Finnegan 1 2 2 2 0 1 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Thornton 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Milone W,1-0 1 3 1 1 1 0 A.Castro H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Mayza H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Payamps 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Chatwood H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milone pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Thornton (Harrison), A.Castro (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:56. A_1,471 (8,500).

