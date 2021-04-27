Toronto 9, Washington 5

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|9
|10
|8
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Biggio rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hernandez rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|3
|3
|7
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirk c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|102
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Toronto
|004
|210
|20x
|—
|9
E_Harrison (2). DP_Washington 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Washington 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Schwarber (4), Panik (3). HR_Turner 2 (6), Hernandez (1), Zimmerman (3), Guerrero Jr. 3 (7). SF_Biggio (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L,1-2
|5
|
|8
|7
|5
|2
|5
|McGowin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Milone W,1-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Castro H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mayza H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chatwood H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Milone pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Thornton (Harrison), A.Castro (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:56. A_1,471 (8,500).
