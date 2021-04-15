Trending:
Toronto to visit Kansas City

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:05 am
Toronto Blue Jays (6-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, .00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The Royals went 15-15 on their home field in 2020. Kansas City hit 68 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Blue Jays finished 15-19 in road games in 2020. Toronto averaged 8.6 hits per game last year, batting .255 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

