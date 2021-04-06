On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 3:06 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that USA Baseball named Mike Scioscia manager of the 2021 Professional National team for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Announced that the Colorado Rockies will host the 2021 All-Star Week.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Adam Esselman manager of baseball communications.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injure list. Recalled 3B Kevin Padio form the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 60-day injured list.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected RHP Brad Boxberger from the alternated training site. Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 60-day injured list. Acquired INF Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee trade.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia and assigned them to the alternate training site

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris, Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, 1B Josh Bell, LHPs Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand, INFs Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer and OF Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Recalled C Tres Barrera, RHPs Sam Clay, Kyle McGowin and Ryne Harper, INFs Luis García and Carter Kieboom, and OF Yadiel Hernandez from the alternate training site to the active roster. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Cody Wilson as a replacement player from the alternate training site.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed RHP Brendan Feldman.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Quinton Dunbar.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHIEM DUCKS — Recalled D Simon Benoit and C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the minor league taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned RWs MacKenzie Entwistle and Reese Johnson to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson, D Sean Durzi and RW Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Jan Mysak to a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Croix Evingson to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced a name change to NJ/NY Gotham FC.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Duane Simpkins assistant men’s basketball coach.

