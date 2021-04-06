Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that USA Baseball named Mike Scioscia manager of the 2021 Professional National team for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Announced that the Colorado Rockies will host the 2021 All-Star Week.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Adam Esselman manager of baseball communications.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF Rougned Odor from Texas in exchange for cash and minor league OF/C Antonio Cabello and OF Josh Stowers. Designated INF Thairo Estrada for assignment. Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list. Recalled 3B Kevin Padio from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 60-day injured list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired minor league OF Antonio Cabello and C/OF Josh Stowers from New York Yankees trade.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith and LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF/OF Seth Brown and RHP Jordan Weems from the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day injured reserve.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired INF Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee trade.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to the alternate training site. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day injured list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia and assigned them to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Boxberger from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 60-day injured list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris, Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, 1B Josh Bell, LHPs Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand, INFs Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer and OF Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Recalled C Tres Barrera, RHPs Sam Clay, Kyle McGowin and Ryne Harper, INFs Luis García and Carter Kieboom, and OF Yadiel Hernandez from the alternate training site to the active roster. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Cody Wilson as a replacement player from the alternate training site.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed 1B/OF Mike Carp.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed RHP Brendan Feldman.

Frontier League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Damon Ellis. Released RHP Vlad Nunez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP McKenzie Mills.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C Rodney Hudson to a two-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Jalen Julius, OT Martez Ivey and S J.T. Ibe. Acquired QB Sam Darnold from New York Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and a second-round and fourth-round picks in 2022.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Shamar Stephen.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda to an exclusive rights contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Nick Vigil.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHIEM DUCKS — Recalled D Simon Benoit, RW David Backes and C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Rasmus Aspland and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and G Callum Booth from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Waived C Jason Cotton.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RWs MacKenzie Entwistle and Reese Johnson from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Travis Barron to Utah (ECHL). Recalled F Charlie Gerrard from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy and C Zac Dalpe from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Eveny Evgeny Svechnikov, Givani Smith, Michael Rasmussen, C Frans Nielsen and D Alex Biega from the minor league taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson, D Sean Durzi and RW Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Dereck Baribeau to Iowa (AHL) from the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Jan Mysak to a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rem Pitlick from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWsVitali Kravtsov and Kaapo Kakko from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Cs Frederick Gaundreau and Radim Zohorna from the minor league taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Luke Schenn from the minor league taxi squad. Recalled F Daniel Walcott from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — C Chandler Stephenson completed suspension.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed RW Kyle Neuber to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acitvated F Cole Sanford from injured reserve. Loaned F Kyle Neuber to Tucson (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Ryan Bednard and D Jack Sadek from the reserve list. Placed D Jake Massie on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Croix Evingson to a standard player contract (SPC).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed F Andrew Sturtz on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Hayden Hawkey from Allen (ECHL) trade.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Assigned D Kevin Davis to Colorado (AHL).

Southern Profesional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived D Jayme Forslumnd and G Zach Quinn. Recalled G Hayden Stewart from Cleveland (AHL).

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived G Trevor Martin.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced a name change to NJ/NY Gotham FC.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed MF Xavi Gnaulati, F Calvin Jay , Ds Ian Mai and Josh Kenworthy to one-year USL academy contracts.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Duane Simpkins assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.