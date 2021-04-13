Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Brian Stedman executive vice president, strategy and development.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from the alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL and recalled C Anthony Bemboom from the alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from the taxi squad.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B/OF Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from the alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to the alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Ildemaro Vargas from the alternate training site. Placed INF Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from the alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from the alternate training site.
USA BASEBALL — Named Jim Koerner director of player development.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF L.J. Mazzilli.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Sammis Reyes.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Florida head coach Brad Ralph for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in the April 11 game at Jacksonville.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded RW Conner Bleackley to Indy. Loaned D Will Lochead to Cleveland (AHL). Traded F Frank Dichiari to Greenville for future considerations.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to Rochester (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed G Rocco Rios Novo to a short-term agreement.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Edgar Castillo to a one-year contract with an additional option year.
