Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 5:03 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Brian Stedman executive vice president, strategy and development.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL and recalled C Anthony Bemboom from the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from the taxi squad.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B/OF Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Ildemaro Vargas from the alternate training site. Placed INF Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from the alternate training site.

USA Baseball

USA BASEBALL — Named Jim Koerner director of player development.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF L.J. Mazzilli.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Sammis Reyes.

HOCKEY
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Florida head coach Brad Ralph for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in the April 11 game at Jacksonville.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded RW Conner Bleackley to Indy. Loaned D Will Lochead to Cleveland (AHL). Traded F Frank Dichiari to Greenville for future considerations.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to Rochester (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed G Rocco Rios Novo to a short-term agreement.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Edgar Castillo to a one-year contract with an additional option year.

Health News Sports News

