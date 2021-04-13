Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Brian Stedman executive vice president, strategy and development.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Ervin Santana from the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from the alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Ryan McBroom to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from the alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Donovan Walton from the alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Matt Bush from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Adolis Garcia from the alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to the alternate training site. Activated RHP Zach Gallen from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Ildemaro Vargas from the alternate training site. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from the alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from the alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from the alternate training site.
USA BASEBALL — Named Jim Koerner director of player development.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF L.J. Mazzilli on a minor league contract.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Cody Hacker.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed UT Craig Massey.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Andrew Mitchel.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Noah Billingsley to Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship).
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Sammis Reyes.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Cole Koepke to a two-year, entry-level contract.
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Florida head coach Brad Ralph for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in the April 11 game at Jacksonville.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded RW Conner Bleackley to Indy. Loaned D Will Lochead to Cleveland (AHL). Traded F Frank Dichiari to Greenville for future considerations.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended G Jordan Papirny and removed from roster.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to Rochester (AHL).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Peyton Jones from Colorado (NHL). Sent F Josh Dickinson to Colorado (NHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed G Rocco Rios Novo to a short-term agreement.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Edgar Castillo to a one-year contract with an additional option year.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Issued a one-game suspension and automatic fine and sanctioned an additional one-game suspension to Kansas City F Kristen Edmonds for unsportsmanlike conduct. Issued a one-game suspension to Racing Louisville FC F Jorian Baucom for misconduct. Issued fines to Portland for D Meghan Klingenberg’s comments during a post-game press conference and social media post. NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Chicago Red Stars have also each received a fine for violation of a league directive.
