Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Brian Stedman executive vice president, strategy and development.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Ervin Santana from the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from the alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Ryan McBroom to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Donovan Walton from the alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Matt Bush from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Adolis Garcia from the alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to the alternate training site. Activated RHP Zach Gallen from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Ildemaro Vargas from the alternate training site. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from the alternate training site.

USA Baseball

USA BASEBALL — Named Jim Koerner director of player development.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF L.J. Mazzilli on a minor league contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Cody Hacker.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed UT Craig Massey.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Andrew Mitchel.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Noah Billingsley to Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Sammis Reyes.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Cole Koepke to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Florida head coach Brad Ralph for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in the April 11 game at Jacksonville.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded RW Conner Bleackley to Indy. Loaned D Will Lochead to Cleveland (AHL). Traded F Frank Dichiari to Greenville for future considerations.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended G Jordan Papirny and removed from roster.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas to Rochester (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to Rochester (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Peyton Jones from Colorado (NHL). Sent F Josh Dickinson to Colorado (NHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed G Rocco Rios Novo to a short-term agreement.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Edgar Castillo to a one-year contract with an additional option year.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Issued a one-game suspension and automatic fine and sanctioned an additional one-game suspension to Kansas City F Kristen Edmonds for unsportsmanlike conduct. Issued a one-game suspension to Racing Louisville FC F Jorian Baucom for misconduct. Issued fines to Portland for D Meghan Klingenberg’s comments during a post-game press conference and social media post. NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Chicago Red Stars have also each received a fine for violation of a league directive.

