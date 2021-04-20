Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development.
BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.
