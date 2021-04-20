On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:02 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.

