On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 5:05 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn from taxi squad. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro.

        Read more: Sports News

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler spring.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Clinton Hollon to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jorge Tavarez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Joe DeLuca and RHP Kevin McNorton to Washington.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Signed LHP Tyler Brown.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money. Named Ardy Vahidtari assistant physical performance coach and Kwan Lee assistant athletic trainer.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Frankie Amaya in trade with FC Cincinnati for $950,000 in general allocation money, $500,000 in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. Signed MF Frankie Amaya to a three-year contract in 2022 with options for 2023.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Manage Your Work with Project
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive