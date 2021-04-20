Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn from taxi squad. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler spring.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Clinton Hollon to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jorge Tavarez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Joe DeLuca and RHP Kevin McNorton to Washington.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Signed LHP Tyler Brown.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money. Named Ardy Vahidtari assistant physical performance coach and Kwan Lee assistant athletic trainer.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Frankie Amaya in trade with FC Cincinnati for $950,000 in general allocation money, $500,00 in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. Signed MF Frankie Amaya to a three-year contract in 2022 with options for 2023.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.