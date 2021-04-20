Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn from taxi squad. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler spring.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Clinton Hollon to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jorge Tavarez.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Joe DeLuca and RHP Kevin McNorton to Washington.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Signed LHP Tyler Brown.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money. Named Ardy Vahidtari assistant physical performance coach and Kwan Lee assistant athletic trainer.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Frankie Amaya in trade with FC Cincinnati for $950,000 in general allocation money, $500,00 in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. Signed MF Frankie Amaya to a three-year contract in 2022 with options for 2023.
BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments