Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated DH/OF Yordan Alvarez, 3B Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and CC Martin Maldonaldo from the IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Returned OF Ronnie Dawson and INF Alex De Goti to alternate training site. Placed INF Taylor Jones on the IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Activated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn from taxi squad. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and LHP Cristopher Sanchez to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso and LHP Bailey Falter from the alternate training site. INF Neil Walker announced hie retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Placed OF Juan Soto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler spring.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Clinton Hollon to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jorge Tavarez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Joe DeLuca and RHP Kevin McNorton to Washington.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Signed LHP Tyler Brown.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Will Clapp. Signed C Christian Montano to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OG Kyle Fuller to an exclusive rights contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Dan Vlader from taxi squad to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Cs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney from loan to Binghamton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Jayden Halbgewachs from the taxi squad to San Jose (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled Fs Jack Poehling and Nick Poehling from Greenville (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey Leahue

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Matthew Barnaby.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Logan Dracket and added to active roster. Placed G Logan Drackett on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Michael Lackey from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve. Placed G Clint Windsor on commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Brandon Magee and placed on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Brendan Harris and F Jared Cockrell and added them to active roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Peter Crinella and Charlie Combs from reserve to active roster. Placed Fs Stefa Fournier and Austin McIlmurray on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money. Named Ardy Vahidtari assistant physical performance coach and Kwan Lee assistant athletic trainer.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired M Frankie Amaya in trade with FC Cincinnati for $950,000 in general allocation money, $500,000 in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. Signed M Frankie Amaya to a three-year contract from 2022-24 with a team option for 2025.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.

