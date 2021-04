Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SIX — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez and RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Placed OF Luis Robert on IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred INF Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Ryan Tepera.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Nunn and RHP Huascar Brazoban.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Kodie Curran to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Liz Montano senior vice president of business operations and strategy.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Hayden Verbeek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Fabian Zetterlund from Binghamton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Ivan Chekhovich, C Alexander True and Cs Fredrik Handemark and Joel Kellman to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Justin Barron.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Nikita Pavlychev from Orlando (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money.

USL Championship League

LA GALAXY II — Signed F Remi Cabral.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS — Signed D Erik Pimentel, pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Allie Long from OL Reign in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced F Kacper Klaczek has signed a national letter of intent.

MARYLAND — Announced G Ian Martinez has transferred from University of Utah to men’s basketball program.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Joe Cronn coordinator of basketball operations and men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

