Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:49 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez and RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Mike Shawaryn to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from San Francisco in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman. Recalled SS Tyler Wade from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred INF Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Ryan Tepera.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Mark Payton to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Daniel Robertson on the 7-day injured list retroactive to April,26. Recalled OF Corey Ray, C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel from alternate training site. Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled SS Jose Peraza from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom. Optioned INF Rodolfo Castro.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Skye Bolt from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

Minor League
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Nunn and RHP Huascar Brazoban.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Luke Navigato to Missoula (Pioneer League).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Achenbach.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP Wilfred Salaman to Missoula (Pioneer League).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Mike LoPresti, OF Dalton Mitchell and INF Matt Morrow.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Juan Kelly.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with SS Brandt Broussard.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with OF Grant Heyman. Traded C Joe DeLuca to Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Moritz Wagner to a contract for remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boettger.

CHICAGO BEARS — Exercised LB Roquan Smith’s fifth-year option.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Carson Williams.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded G Ereck Flowers to Washington.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Exercised DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Josiah Coatney.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Exercised DT Da’Ron Payne’s fifth-year option. Acquired G Ereck Flowers and the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL draft from Miami in exchange for the 244th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Kodie Curran to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Liz Montano senior vice president of business operations and strategy.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Trent Frederic from minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Justin Barron to a three-year, enry-level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from minor league taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Hayden Verbeek from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled C Joe Veleno from minor league taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko and C Aleksi Heponiemi from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Fabian Zetterlund from Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Connor Carrick and LW Nolan Foote from minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Egor Zamula from minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Ivan Chekhovich, C Alexander True and Cs Fredrik Handemark and Joel Kellman to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled D Cal Foote from minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League
American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Nikita Pavlychev from Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Collin Shirley and G Justin Kapelmaster on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on injured reserve. Activated G Jake Paterson from reserve. Signed D Sam Ruopp and F Collin Shirley to a contract and added to active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Returned G Ryan Bedard to Syracuse (AHL) by Florida (NHL).

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill on reserve. Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Luke Bafia.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Peter Sikalis on season-ending IR.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Placed C Nick Master on season-ending IR. Signed to standard player contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money.

USL Championship League

LA GALAXY II — Signed F Remi Cabral and D Owen Lambe.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS — Signed D Erik Pimentel, pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Allie Long from OL Reign in exchange for $80,000 in allocation money and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced F Kacper Klaczek has signed a national letter of intent.

MARYLAND — Announced G Ian Martinez has transferred from University of Utah to men’s basketball program.

TENNESSEE — Named Joy McCorvey assistant women’s basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Joe Cronn coordinator of basketball operations and men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

