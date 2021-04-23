On Air: Business of Government Hour
Twins add Sanó to injured list, call up prospect Kirilloff

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 1:43 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The sputtering Minnesota Twins shelved another regular on Friday, placing first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota’s COVID-19 injured list.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team’s alternate training site. Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open roster spots.

Kirilloff, one of baseball’s top prospects who made his debut in the playoffs last year, can also play first base. Gordon, another one of the club’s past first-round draft picks, has yet to appear in the major leagues. Lin signed with the organization before this season. He has played in 101 career games, all with Boston. He’ll be the first Taiwan-born player in Twins history.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

