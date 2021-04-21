On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Twins place infielder JT Riddle on COVID-19 injured list

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder JT Riddle was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Riddle appeared in four games for the Twins this season, going 2 for 6 (.333) with a run scored.

“JT did not test positive for COVID. There are a lot of different COVID protocols. JT falls within one of them,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’ll be also traveling on his own back to Minneapolis where he’ll quarantine there for a period of time, and then hopefully by the end of the week we’ll have this resolved with him.”

To replace Riddle on the 26-man roster, the Twins selected the contract of catcher Tomás Telis from the taxi squad.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Telis, who spent the 2020 season at the alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota, has appeared in 122 career major league games, hitting .230 (58 for 252) with eight doubles, three triples, one home run and 24 RBIs over parts of five seasons with Texas and Miami (2014-18).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|20 SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment