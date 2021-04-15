Trending:
Twins take 5-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:05 am
Boston Red Sox (9-3) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-7)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (0-1, 10.29 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Twins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -160, Red Sox +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Twins went 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 3.58 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Red Sox finished 13-16 in road games in 2020. Boston averaged 9.2 hits per game last season, batting .265 as a team.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Boston leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

