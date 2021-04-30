On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UNLV extends contract of AD Reed-Francois by 4 years

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 5:33 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV has extended athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ contract by four years.

The extension announced Friday will run through June 30, 2026.

Reed-Francois became the first Hispanic woman to serve as an athletic director at the FBS level when she was hired in 2017. She oversees all aspects of UNLV athletics, including general operations, fiscal affairs, facilities, strategic planning, fundraising and external relations.

“Under Desiree’s focused leadership, our student-athletes are performing better than ever in the classroom, the culture is one of integrity and professionalism, and she’s driving innovation in marketing, fundraising, and the overall fan experience,” University President Keith E. Whitfield said in a statement.

Reed-Francois has hired seven head coaches during her tenure and the athletics program has set numerous academic records. She also has led facility upgrade projects and had a key role in opening Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football.

