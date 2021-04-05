Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Urena expected to start as Detroit hosts Minnesota

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Minnesota Twins (2-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-1)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Jose Urena (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division games in 2020. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.63 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The Twins went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.58.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Byron Buxton: (illness), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury