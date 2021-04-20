Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against Mariners

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-4, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (11-6, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 8.22 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +176, Dodgers -208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 6-4 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads them with four while slugging .594.

The Dodgers have gone 7-4 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .449, good for second in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .780 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Justus Sheffield earned his first victory and Taylor Trammell went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Dustin May registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with four home runs and is slugging .594.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 24 hits and is batting .407.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .214 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Manage Your Work with Project
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive