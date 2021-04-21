On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Urquidy, Astros to take on Gomber, Rockies

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:45 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (7-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-1, 14.12 ERA, 3.92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-2, 10.73 ERA, 4.17 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +131, Astros -149; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Houston will square off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 5-6 in home games in 2020. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .269 is last in the league. Raimel Tapia leads the club with an OBP of .328.

The Astros are 6-4 on the road. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .315 is fourteenth in the MLB. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .464.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-2. Jon Gray recorded his second victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Colorado. Luis Garcia registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 10 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with four home runs and has 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Taylor Jones: (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

