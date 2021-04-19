USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 2:37 pm
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

1. Arkansas (30) 26-5 798 1
2. Vanderbilt (2) 25-5 767 2
3. Texas 25-8 714 5
4. Mississippi State 24-7 708 4
5. Tennessee 27-6 650 3
6. Texas Tech 22-7 625 7
7. TCU 22-9 581 10
8. East Carolina 26-5 552 8
9. Louisville 20-10 527 9
10. Mississippi 24-8 511 6
11. South Carolina 21-9 448 11
12. Notre Dame 15-6 440 12
13. Oregon 19-17 418 14
14. Florida 21-11 388 15
15. Louisiana Tech 24-7 314 15
16. Stanford 19-6 288 18
17. Arizona 21-9 272 17
18. Pittsburgh 17-10 230 20
19. Oklahoma State 21-7 179 12
20. Old Dominion 24-6 135 22
21. Charlotte 22-9 121 NR
22. Virginia Tech 19-9 104 19
23. Michigan 15-7 91 24
24. Indiana State 16-8 84 NR
25. Miami (Fla.) 17-11 76 NR

vDropped Out: . 21 Georgia Tech (15-12); No. 23 Oregon State (21-10); No. 25 UCLA (17-11).

Others receiving votes: Oregon State (21-10) 72; UCLA (17-11) 60; Georgia (20-11) 56; Southern Miss (21-9) 44; Georgia Tech (15-12) 39; Florida State (16-12) 35; UC Santa Barbara (21-9) 34; Liberty (21-8) 10; Fairfield (14-0) 10; North Carolina State (14-11) 6; Arizona State (18-9) 4; Alabama (19-12) 4; UC Irvine (19-10) 3; Nebraska (15-6) 2.

