USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

1. Arkansas (30) 26-5 798 1 2. Vanderbilt (2) 25-5 767 2 3. Texas 25-8 714 5 4. Mississippi State 24-7 708 4 5. Tennessee 27-6 650 3 6. Texas Tech 22-7 625 7 7. TCU 22-9 581 10 8. East Carolina 26-5 552 8 9. Louisville 20-10 527 9 10. Mississippi 24-8 511 6 11. South Carolina 21-9 448 11 12. Notre Dame 15-6 440 12 13. Oregon 19-17 418 14 14. Florida 21-11 388 15 15. Louisiana Tech 24-7 314 15 16. Stanford 19-6 288 18 17. Arizona 21-9 272 17 18. Pittsburgh 17-10 230 20 19. Oklahoma State 21-7 179 12 20. Old Dominion 24-6 135 22 21. Charlotte 22-9 121 NR 22. Virginia Tech 19-9 104 19 23. Michigan 15-7 91 24 24. Indiana State 16-8 84 NR 25. Miami (Fla.) 17-11 76 NR

vDropped Out: . 21 Georgia Tech (15-12); No. 23 Oregon State (21-10); No. 25 UCLA (17-11).

Others receiving votes: Oregon State (21-10) 72; UCLA (17-11) 60; Georgia (20-11) 56; Southern Miss (21-9) 44; Georgia Tech (15-12) 39; Florida State (16-12) 35; UC Santa Barbara (21-9) 34; Liberty (21-8) 10; Fairfield (14-0) 10; North Carolina State (14-11) 6; Arizona State (18-9) 4; Alabama (19-12) 4; UC Irvine (19-10) 3; Nebraska (15-6) 2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.