USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|1. Arkansas (30)
|26-5
|798
|1
|2. Vanderbilt (2)
|25-5
|767
|2
|3. Texas
|25-8
|714
|5
|4. Mississippi State
|24-7
|708
|4
|5. Tennessee
|27-6
|650
|3
|6. Texas Tech
|22-7
|625
|7
|7. TCU
|22-9
|581
|10
|8. East Carolina
|26-5
|552
|8
|9. Louisville
|20-10
|527
|9
|10. Mississippi
|24-8
|511
|6
|11. South Carolina
|21-9
|448
|11
|12. Notre Dame
|15-6
|440
|12
|13. Oregon
|19-17
|418
|14
|14. Florida
|21-11
|388
|15
|15. Louisiana Tech
|24-7
|314
|15
|16. Stanford
|19-6
|288
|18
|17. Arizona
|21-9
|272
|17
|18. Pittsburgh
|17-10
|230
|20
|19. Oklahoma State
|21-7
|179
|12
|20. Old Dominion
|24-6
|135
|22
|21. Charlotte
|22-9
|121
|NR
|22. Virginia Tech
|19-9
|104
|19
|23. Michigan
|15-7
|91
|24
|24. Indiana State
|16-8
|84
|NR
|25. Miami (Fla.)
|17-11
|76
|NR
vDropped Out: . 21 Georgia Tech (15-12); No. 23 Oregon State (21-10); No. 25 UCLA (17-11).
Others receiving votes: Oregon State (21-10) 72; UCLA (17-11) 60; Georgia (20-11) 56; Southern Miss (21-9) 44; Georgia Tech (15-12) 39; Florida State (16-12) 35; UC Santa Barbara (21-9) 34; Liberty (21-8) 10; Fairfield (14-0) 10; North Carolina State (14-11) 6; Arizona State (18-9) 4; Alabama (19-12) 4; UC Irvine (19-10) 3; Nebraska (15-6) 2.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments