Vanderbilt fires women’s basketball coach Stephanie White

By TERESA M. WALKER
April 6, 2021 2:35 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has fired women’s basketball coach Stephanie White after five seasons and a 46-83 record.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced Tuesday that White will not return. Lee thanked White and her staff for helping the players navigate the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

“As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time,” Lee said in a statement. “I wish Stephanie and her family the best.”

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

White went 13-54 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt opted out this season after a 4-4 start and 0-3 in the SEC in a decision announced Jan. 18. They had dealt with three cancellations with two SEC games postponed.

The roster was thinned by COVID-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury. Within the past week, three starters announced they are transferring including top scorers Koi Love and Chelsie Hall and three-year starter Autumn Newby. Hall and Newby are graduates with Hall transferring to Louisville with Newby going to LSU.

More AP women’s college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

