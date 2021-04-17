On Air: Federal News Network program
VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 5:24 pm
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three touchdown passes, and No. 15 VMI will enter the FCS playoffs for the first time with its 31-17 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

The Keydets (6-1, 6-1), who also collected their first Southern Conference title since 1977, will find out their playoff opponent on Sunday when the Division I Football Championship Committee releases the 16-team bracket.

Morgan has started the last three games since taking over for the Keydets’ all-time passing leader and Maryland recruit Reece Udinski, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Samford on March 20. Morgan completed 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards against The Citadel, connecting with 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres on 11 receptions for 123 yards that included a 50-yard touchdown catch.

Michael Jackson and Korey Bridy also caught a touchdown pass for VMI, which has won two straight since ending a 12-game losing streak to the rival Bulldogs (2-10, 2-6).

Quarterback Jaylan Adams had two touchdown runs for The Citadel. Adams had 83 yards rushing on 20 carries and was 2-of-8 passing for 16 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

