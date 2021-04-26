On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina to Auburn

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 2:07 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former North Carolina big man Walker Kessler is transferring to Auburn.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Kessler has signed an athletics financial aid agreement to play for the Tigers next season

The 7-foot-1, 245-pound forward/center was a five-star prospect who averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game as a freshman. Kessler also shot 58% from the floor.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining,

“Sometimes things take time and they are better with patience,” Pearl said. “We were recruiting Walker since he was a sophomore and we were one of the first schools to offer him. The first time we ever laid eyes on him was at our team camp. That was the beginning of our relationship.” The Newnan, Ga. native had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Auburn had already previously signed two other transfers, College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper and Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

