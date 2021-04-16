Washington 1, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|
|Locastro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mathisen ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Widener p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
LOB_Arizona 5, Washington 5. HR_Schwarber (1). SB_Turner (2). S_Scherzer (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Widener
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Young L,0-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Hudson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, James Hoye; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:54. A_8,056 (41,339).
