Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 1, Arizona 0

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 5 1
Locastro cf 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 3 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 3 0 0 0
Cabrera 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1
Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 2 0
VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0
Mathisen ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Scherzer p 1 0 0 0
Rojas ss-lf 2 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Widener p 2 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Al.Young p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Washington 000 000 001 1

LOB_Arizona 5, Washington 5. HR_Schwarber (1). SB_Turner (2). S_Scherzer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener 6 4 0 0 2 3
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Al.Young L,0-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Washington
Scherzer 7 2 0 0 2 10
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, James Hoye; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:54. A_8,056 (41,339).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center