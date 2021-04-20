Washington 3, St. Louis 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Molina c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Hurst cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sosa cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Williams rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|4
|11
|
|Stevenson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.440
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.120
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200_2
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|02x_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. b-lined out for Wainwright in the 8th.
E_Schwarber (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Washington 8. 2B_Dean (2), Molina (4), Castro (4). 3B_Carlson (2). HR_Bell (1), off Wainwright. RBIs_Carlson (11), Dean (7), Bell (2), Turner (7), Gomes (5). SB_Turner (3). SF_Dean.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Wainwright, DeJong); Washington 4 (Corbin, Schwarber, Robles). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Washington 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Williams, Turner. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Turner.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|100
|5.03
|Gallegos, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|23
|3.72
|Reyes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|76
|10.95
|Rainey, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|10.13
|Hudson, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.80
|Hand, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Reyes 3-0. IBB_off Gallegos (Schwarber). HBP_Wainwright (Bell), Gallegos (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:51. A_8,418 (41,339).
