Washington 3, St. Louis 2

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:11 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 7
Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Molina c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .328
Carlson cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Dean lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .238
Hurst cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sosa cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Williams rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 4 11
Stevenson rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Harrison 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .440
Turner ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291
Bell 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .120
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .216
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Gomes c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .276
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 000 200_2 6 0
Washington 000 001 02x_3 6 1

a-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. b-lined out for Wainwright in the 8th.

E_Schwarber (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Washington 8. 2B_Dean (2), Molina (4), Castro (4). 3B_Carlson (2). HR_Bell (1), off Wainwright. RBIs_Carlson (11), Dean (7), Bell (2), Turner (7), Gomes (5). SB_Turner (3). SF_Dean.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Wainwright, DeJong); Washington 4 (Corbin, Schwarber, Robles). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Washington 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williams, Turner. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Turner.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright 7 5 1 1 1 10 100 5.03
Gallegos, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 1 23 3.72
Reyes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 6 4 0 0 0 5 76 10.95
Rainey, BS, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 10.13
Hudson, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.80
Hand, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Reyes 3-0. IBB_off Gallegos (Schwarber). HBP_Wainwright (Bell), Gallegos (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:51. A_8,418 (41,339).

