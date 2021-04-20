Washington 3, St. Louis 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 1 7 Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Molina c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .328 Carlson cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Dean lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Hurst cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sosa cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Williams rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 4 11 Stevenson rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .440 Turner ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Bell 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .120 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .216 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Gomes c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .276 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis 000 000 200_2 6 0 Washington 000 001 02x_3 6 1

a-struck out for Rainey in the 7th. b-lined out for Wainwright in the 8th.

E_Schwarber (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Washington 8. 2B_Dean (2), Molina (4), Castro (4). 3B_Carlson (2). HR_Bell (1), off Wainwright. RBIs_Carlson (11), Dean (7), Bell (2), Turner (7), Gomes (5). SB_Turner (3). SF_Dean.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Wainwright, DeJong); Washington 4 (Corbin, Schwarber, Robles). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Washington 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williams, Turner. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Turner.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt); Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright 7 5 1 1 1 10 100 5.03 Gallegos, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 1 23 3.72 Reyes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 4 0 0 0 5 76 10.95 Rainey, BS, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 10.13 Hudson, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.80 Hand, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Reyes 3-0. IBB_off Gallegos (Schwarber). HBP_Wainwright (Bell), Gallegos (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:51. A_8,418 (41,339).

