Washington 5, St. Louis 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Edman rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Thomas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dean ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nogowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knizner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|100
|002
|110
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Schwarber (1). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Stevenson (1), Molina (2). SB_Edman (3). SF_Castro (1). S_Gant 2 (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Finnegan W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rainey H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant L,0-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Gallegos
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Miller
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Helsley
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Webb
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gant pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Miller pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:20. A_12,894 (45,494).
