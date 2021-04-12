Trending:
Washington 5, St. Louis 2

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 11:26 pm
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 31 2 6 2
Robles cf 5 1 1 0 Edman rf 4 0 1 1
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 1 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 2 1 0 Molina c 4 1 1 1
Schwarber lf 5 0 2 1 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0
Castro 3b 3 0 1 2 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Carpenter 2b 2 1 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 2 0 Thomas ph 1 0 1 0
Fedde p 1 0 0 0 Williams lf 2 0 1 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Dean ph 0 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 1 1 1 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0
Knizner ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 100 002 110 5
St. Louis 001 001 000 2

DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Schwarber (1). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Stevenson (1), Molina (2). SB_Edman (3). SF_Castro (1). S_Gant 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 5
Finnegan W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Rainey H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Hudson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
St. Louis
Gant L,0-1 5 6 3 3 3 4
Gallegos 2 1 1 1 0 1
Miller 0 3 1 1 1 0
Helsley 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Gant pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Miller pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:20. A_12,894 (45,494).

