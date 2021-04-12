Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 31 2 6 2 Robles cf 5 1 1 0 Edman rf 4 0 1 1 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 1 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 2 1 0 Molina c 4 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 5 0 2 1 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 Castro 3b 3 0 1 2 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Carpenter 2b 2 1 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 2 0 Thomas ph 1 0 1 0 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 Williams lf 2 0 1 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Dean ph 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 1 1 1 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Knizner ph 1 0 0 0

Washington 100 002 110 — 5 St. Louis 001 001 000 — 2

DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Schwarber (1). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Stevenson (1), Molina (2). SB_Edman (3). SF_Castro (1). S_Gant 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 5 Finnegan W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Rainey H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1 Hudson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2

St. Louis Gant L,0-1 5 6 3 3 3 4 Gallegos 2 1 1 1 0 1 Miller 0 3 1 1 1 0 Helsley 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Gant pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Miller pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:20. A_12,894 (45,494).

