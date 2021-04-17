Washington 6, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|36
|6
|15
|6
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Mathisen 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|P.Smith 1b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stevenson cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Robles ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Weaver p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|010
|300
|11x
|—
|6
E_Stevenson (1), Turner (1). DP_Arizona 1, Washington 0. LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 9. 2B_Castro (3), Stevenson (1), Schwarber (2). HR_Calhoun (1), Escobar (6), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). SB_Turner (3). SF_Soto (1). S_Fedde (1).
|Arizona
|Weaver L,1-1
|4
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|C.Smith
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swarzak
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|Fedde W,1-1
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Clay H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Finnegan H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rainey H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suero
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McGowin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Suero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, James Hoye; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:23. A_8,305 (41,339).
