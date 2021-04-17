On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Washington 6, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 4:45 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 36 6 15 6
Locastro cf 2 0 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 3 0
Mathisen 1b 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 1
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 Bell 1b 5 0 0 0
VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 3 0
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 4 1 2 1
P.Smith 1b-cf 4 0 1 0 Stevenson cf 2 1 1 1
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 Robles ph-cf 2 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 2 3 2
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 0
Weaver p 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 1 0 0 0
An.Young ph 1 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Pérez ph 0 0 0 0
Rojas ph 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 1 1 1
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 001 001 000 2
Washington 010 300 11x 6

E_Stevenson (1), Turner (1). DP_Arizona 1, Washington 0. LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 9. 2B_Castro (3), Stevenson (1), Schwarber (2). HR_Calhoun (1), Escobar (6), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). SB_Turner (3). SF_Soto (1). S_Fedde (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Weaver L,1-1 4 9 4 4 0 3
C.Smith 2 2 0 0 1 1
Swarzak 1 3 1 1 0 0
Clarke 1 1 1 1 0 1
Washington
Fedde W,1-1 5 5 1 1 1 9
Clay H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Finnegan H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rainey H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suero 0 0 0 0 1 0
McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Suero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, James Hoye; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:23. A_8,305 (41,339).

