On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 4:40 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 9 5 7 9
Turner ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .257
Soto rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .375
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .346
Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Harrison 2b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .545
Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .364
Ross p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Stevenson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .211
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .194
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 8
Edman rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .342
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carpenter 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Williams lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192
b-Dean ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Sosa ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carlson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knizner c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Washington 002 021 010_6 9 0
St. Louis 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-grounded out for Wainwright in the 5th. b-walked for Williams in the 7th. c-walked for Helsley in the 7th. d-walked for Rainey in the 8th.

E_Thomas (1). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Castro (2), Turner 2 (3), Edman (1), Arenado (3). HR_Zimmerman (1), off Wainwright. RBIs_Zimmerman 2 (2), Harrison (3), Soto (7), Turner (5). CS_Soto (2).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Soto, Castro); St. Louis 5 (Carpenter, Arenado, Molina, Edman). RISP_Washington 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 5.

GIDP_Nogowski.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 1 5 89 0.00
Clay 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.23
Rainey 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 10.80
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.69
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, L, 0-2 5 7 4 3 2 7 85 7.11
Hicks 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 1.69
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 6.14
Gallegos 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.25
Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 2-0. IBB_off Wainwright (Gomes). HBP_Clay (Sosa). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:11. A_13,206 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet