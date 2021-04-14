Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 5 7 9 Turner ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .257 Soto rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .375 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .346 Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Harrison 2b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .545 Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .364 Ross p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Stevenson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .211 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .194

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 3 8 Edman rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .342 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Carpenter 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Williams lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192 b-Dean ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Sosa ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Carlson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knizner c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286

Washington 002 021 010_6 9 0 St. Louis 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-grounded out for Wainwright in the 5th. b-walked for Williams in the 7th. c-walked for Helsley in the 7th. d-walked for Rainey in the 8th.

E_Thomas (1). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Castro (2), Turner 2 (3), Edman (1), Arenado (3). HR_Zimmerman (1), off Wainwright. RBIs_Zimmerman 2 (2), Harrison (3), Soto (7), Turner (5). CS_Soto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Soto, Castro); St. Louis 5 (Carpenter, Arenado, Molina, Edman). RISP_Washington 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 5.

GIDP_Nogowski.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 1 5 89 0.00 Clay 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.23 Rainey 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 10.80 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.69 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, L, 0-2 5 7 4 3 2 7 85 7.11 Hicks 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 1.69 Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 6.14 Gallegos 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.25 Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 2-0. IBB_off Wainwright (Gomes). HBP_Clay (Sosa). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:11. A_13,206 (45,494).

