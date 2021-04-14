Washington 6, St. Louis 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|7
|9
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Soto rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.346
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.545
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Ross p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Stevenson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.194
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|8
|
|Edman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Carpenter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|b-Dean ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Nogowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carlson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knizner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Washington
|002
|021
|010_6
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Wainwright in the 5th. b-walked for Williams in the 7th. c-walked for Helsley in the 7th. d-walked for Rainey in the 8th.
E_Thomas (1). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Castro (2), Turner 2 (3), Edman (1), Arenado (3). HR_Zimmerman (1), off Wainwright. RBIs_Zimmerman 2 (2), Harrison (3), Soto (7), Turner (5). CS_Soto (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Soto, Castro); St. Louis 5 (Carpenter, Arenado, Molina, Edman). RISP_Washington 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 5.
GIDP_Nogowski.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|0.00
|Clay
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.23
|Rainey
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|10.80
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.69
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 0-2
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|2
|7
|85
|7.11
|Hicks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|1.69
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.14
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.25
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 2-0. IBB_off Wainwright (Gomes). HBP_Clay (Sosa). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:11. A_13,206 (45,494).
