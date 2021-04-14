Washington 6, St. Louis 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Edman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ross p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dean ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nogowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carlson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knizner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|002
|021
|010
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Thomas (1). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Castro (2), Turner 2 (3), Edman (1), Arenado (3). HR_Zimmerman (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ross W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Clay
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rainey
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright L,0-2
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|2
|7
|Hicks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Clay (Sosa). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:11. A_13,206 (45,494).
