On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 30 0 4 0
Turner ss 4 1 2 1 Edman rf 3 0 1 0
Soto rf 5 2 2 1 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 2 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 3 0 2 1 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 Carpenter 2b 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Williams lf 2 0 0 0
Ross p 3 1 1 0 Dean ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Sosa ss 2 0 1 0
Stevenson ph 0 1 0 0 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Hicks p 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Carlson ph 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Knizner c 0 0 0 0
Washington 002 021 010 6
St. Louis 000 000 000 0

E_Thomas (1). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Castro (2), Turner 2 (3), Edman (1), Arenado (3). HR_Zimmerman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Ross W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 5
Clay 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rainey 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Wainwright L,0-2 5 7 4 3 2 7
Hicks 1 1 1 1 2 0
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gallegos 1 1 1 1 1 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Clay (Sosa). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Lance Barksdale.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_3:11. A_13,206 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet