Washington 8, Toronto 2

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:22 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 2 5 2
Turner ss 5 2 4 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 4 2 1 3 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1
Zimmerman 1b 5 0 3 2 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Castro 3b 5 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 Biggio rf 4 0 0 0
Bell dh 4 1 1 2 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0
Pérez rf 4 0 0 0 Espinal ph 1 0 0 0
Stevenson rf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1
Robles cf 3 2 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Washington 003 320 000 8
Toronto 000 010 010 2

DP_Washington 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Washington 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Turner (4), Bichette (5). HR_Harrison (2), Bell (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Bichette (6). SB_Semien (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W,2-2 6 2 1 1 3 7
Clay 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Matz L,4-1 3 2-3 8 6 6 1 2
Tice 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 3
Bergen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Payamps 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Matz (Harrison), Bergen (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:53. A_1,274 (8,500).

