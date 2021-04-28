Washington 8, Toronto 2

|Washington
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Robles cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|003
|320
|000
|—
|8
|Toronto
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
DP_Washington 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Washington 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Turner (4), Bichette (5). HR_Harrison (2), Bell (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Bichette (6). SB_Semien (6).
|Washington
|Fedde W,2-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hudson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Matz L,4-1
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Tice
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Bergen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Matz (Harrison), Bergen (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:53. A_1,274 (8,500).
