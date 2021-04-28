Washington 8, Toronto 2

Washington Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 2 5 2 Turner ss 5 2 4 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 2 1 3 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 Zimmerman 1b 5 0 3 2 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Castro 3b 5 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 Bell dh 4 1 1 2 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0 Pérez rf 4 0 0 0 Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 Stevenson rf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Robles cf 3 2 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0

Washington 003 320 000 — 8 Toronto 000 010 010 — 2

DP_Washington 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Washington 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Turner (4), Bichette (5). HR_Harrison (2), Bell (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Bichette (6). SB_Semien (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde W,2-2 6 2 1 1 3 7 Clay 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Matz L,4-1 3 2-3 8 6 6 1 2 Tice 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 Bergen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Payamps 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Matz (Harrison), Bergen (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:53. A_1,274 (8,500).

