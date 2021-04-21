On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington loses LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui to Achilles injury

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:09 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a third-team AP All-American selection last season, will miss the next six to 10 months after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice last week.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Wednesday that the Huskies are not ruling Tupuola-Fetui out for the entire 2021 season as of yet. Tupuola-Fetui is expected to undergo surgery later this week.

Despite playing just three games last fall, Tupuola-Fetui was a revelation in his first season as a starter for the Huskies. He had seven sacks and 13 tackles. He also forced and recovered one fumble.

The loss of Tupuola-Fetui is another big blow for Washington’s defense heading into the 2021 season. The Huskies previously announced that outside linebacker Laiatu Latu was forced to medically retire this offseason due to a neck injury.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

