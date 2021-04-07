Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Schaumburg training facility.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Named Joe Geck team trainer.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired INF/OF Ty Kelly from Kansas City for a player to be named later.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.
SAN FRRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended F Lean Bergmann for one game as a result of his actions in an April 6 game against Henderson.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Terry Broadhurst to a specialty player contract.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Hayden Hawkey.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Fs Charlie Gerard and Ty Lewis.
|Southern Professional League
HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Pat Condon on season-ending IR.
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Recalled G Austyn Roudebush from loan to ECHL.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.
FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.
LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre. Signed F Preston Judd pending league and federation approval.
