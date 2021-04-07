Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Schaumburg training facility.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Named Joe Geck team trainer.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired INF/OF Ty Kelly from Kansas City for a player to be named later.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.

SAN FRRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Lean Bergmann for one game as a result of his actions in an April 6 game against Henderson.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Signed F Terry Broadhurst to a specialty player contract.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Hayden Hawkey.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Fs Charlie Gerard and Ty Lewis.

Southern Professional League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Pat Condon on season-ending IR.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Recalled G Austyn Roudebush from loan to ECHL.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.

FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre. Signed F Preston Judd pending league and federation approval.

