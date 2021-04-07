Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day injured list. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day injured list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins on a five-year contract extension.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Named Joe Geck team trainer.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired INF/OF Ty Kelly from Kansas City for a player to be named later.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Zane Gelphman. Released LHP Evan Grills.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Onas Farfan.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alec Regula from loan to Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from loan to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock from loan to Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski from loan to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled LW Daniel Walcott from loan to Syracuse (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended F Lean Bergmann for one game as a result of his actions in an April 6 game against Henderson.
BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Added G Mareks Mitens to active roster.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Returned G Grant Hutton from loan to NY Islanders (NHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned F Josh Maser to Allen (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY — Acquired LW Andy Andreoff on loan from Philadelphia (NHL). Returned F Linus Sandin from loan to Philadelphia (NHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Brandon Davidson and LW C.J. Smith from loan to Buffalo (NHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned Ds Nicolas Beaudin, Lucas Carlsson and Ian Mitchell from loan to Chicago (NHL). Released D Cliff Watson from professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned D Simon Benoit and C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from loan to Anaheim (NHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned G Josef Korenar from loan to San Jose (NHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Added D Ty Emberson to active roster.
UTICA COMETS — Signed F Ethan Keppen to amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Jake Paterson from injured reserve. Placed F Frank DiChiara on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Hugo Roy on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Louis-Phillipe Guindon, D Marcus McIvor and F Anthony Nellis from reserve. Placed D Nick Boka, G Dylan Ferguson and F Marco Roy on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Terry Broadhurst to a specialty player contract. Acquired F Brent Gates from Tulsa and added to active roster. Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Diego Cuglietta and Dylan Malmquist from injured reserve. Activated D Tim Shoup and F Tommy Apap from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison, Darian Skeoch and Terry Broadhurst on reserve. Placed F Alex Rauter injured reserve effective 4/3. Placed D Mike Lee on injured reserve effective 4/4.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Croix Evingson from reserve. Placed D Jacob Friend on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Phil Marinaccio from injured reserve. Activated F Brendan Robbins from reserve. Placed Ds Tommy Muck and Noah Delmas on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Tyler Nanne and F Max Novak from reserve. Placed D Connor Moore and F Cameron Askew on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Hayden Hawkey. Acquired F Michael McNicholas from Indy and added to active roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Fs Charlie Gerard and Ty Lewis from Colorado (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Matt Miller from reserve.
|Southern Professional League
HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Pat Condon on season-ending injured reserve.
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Recalled G Austyn Roudebush from loan to ECHL.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.
FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.
LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre. Agreed to terms with F Preston Judd pending league and federation approval.
Albany (NY) — Named Dannton Jackson men’s basketball assistant coach, Dan Madhavapallil director of basketball operations and K.J. Bapiste, Jr. director of recruiting and video.
MARYLAND — Agreed to terms with men’s head basketball coach Mark Turgeon on a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
