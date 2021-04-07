Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 10:33 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day injured list. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day injured list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins on a five-year contract extension.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Named Joe Geck team trainer.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired INF/OF Ty Kelly from Kansas City for a player to be named later.

Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Zane Gelphman. Released LHP Evan Grills.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Onas Farfan.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard. Waived OT Javarius Leamon.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle and P Bryan Anger.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Anthony Levine.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Antony Auclair. Re-signed DB A.J. Moore. Withdrew their restricted offer from DT P.J. Hall.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated C Dustin Woodard from the retired list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.

COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Liam Foudy and C Alexandre Texier for assignment to taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Designated C Justin Dowling for assignment to taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived RW Martin Frk.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau, C Jake Evans and RW Paul Byron from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley. Acquired Fs A.J. Greer and Mason Jobstin exchange for Fs Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac and for the Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, a conditional fourth-round choice in the 2022 NHL draft.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Acquired Fs Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey in exchange for Fs A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Laex Formenton from minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Galchenyuk, G Michael Hutchinson and RW Alexander Barabanov from minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived LW Richard Panik.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment to taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Lean Bergmann one game as a result of his actions in an April 6 game against Henderson.

IOWA WILD — Assigned F Josh Maser to Allen (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Jake Paterson from injured reserve. Placed F Frank DiChiara on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Hugo Roy on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Louis-Phillipe Guindon, D Marcus McIvor and F Anthony Nellis from reserve. Placed D Nick Boka, G Dylan Ferguson and F Marco Roy on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Terry Broadhurst to a specialty player contract. Acquired F Brent Gates from Tulsa and added to active roster. Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Diego Cuglietta and Dylan Malmquist from injured reserve. Activated D Tim Shoup and F Tommy Apap from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison, Darian Skeoch and Terry Broadhurst on reserve. Placed F Alex Rauter on injured reserve retroactive April 3rd. Placed D Mike Lee on injured reserve retroactive to April 4.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Croix Evingson from reserve. Placed D Jacob Friend on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Phil Marinaccio from injured reserve. Activated F Brendan Robbins from reserve. Placed Ds Tommy Muck and Noah Delmas on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Tyler Nanne and F Max Novak from reserve. Placed D Connor Moore and F Cameron Askew on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Hayden Hawkey. Acquired F Michael McNicholas from Indy and added to active roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Fs Charlie Gerard and Ty Lewis from Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Matt Miller from reserve.

Southern Professional League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Moved D Pat Condon from 30-day injured reserve to season-ending injured reserve.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Recalled G Austyn Roudebush from loan to ECHL.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.

FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre. Agreed to terms with F Preston Judd pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

Albany (NY) — Named Dannton Jackson men’s basketball assistant coach, Dan Madhavapallil director of basketball operations and K.J. Bapiste, Jr. director of recruiting and video.

