On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:01 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Mac Sceroler on the 10-day IL. retroactive to April 13.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Jordan Alvarez, 2B Jose Altuve, 3B/SS Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and C Martin Maldanado on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones, C Garrett Stubbs and INF Abraham Toro from the alternate training site. Selected INF Alex De Goti and OF Ronnie Dawson from the alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Nick Heath for assignment. Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to the alternate training site.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF JT Riddle from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Donovan Walton to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Anthony Castro.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Austin Romine from the 10-day IL. and RHP Jason Adam from the COVID-19 IL. Selected RHP Shelby Miller from the alternate training site. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. Optioned RHP Adbert Alsolay and LHP Brad Wieck to the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Phillip Diehl off waivers from Colorado. Transferred RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Tyrone Taylor from the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Adam Haseley on the restricted list. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from the alternate training site.

        Read more: Sports News

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jadevon Clowney. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and TE Stephen Carlson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Andre Patterson to assistant head coach and named Robert Steeples assistant special teams’ coach and Marquis Johnson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year contract extension.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose and G Kaden Fulchere to Grand Rapids (AHL) from their taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Michael McCarron from suspension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Collin Adams on a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Conor Sheary to a two-year, $3 million contract.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Brett Neumann on loan from Bridgeport (AHL) and D Darian Skeoch in trade from Indy.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from loan to Henderson (AHL). Released G Sean Romeo and F Marc Johnstone from standard player contracts.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Activated G Austin Lotz from the IR. Waived C JM Piotrowski.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Skyler Smutek to standard player contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Promoted Dave Kasper to president of soccer operations and sporting director. Named Lucy Rushton general manager and head of technical recruitment and analysis.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY — Acquired G Davonte Gaines from Tennessee for the men’s basketball roster.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Acquired F Taylor Muff from Northern Colorado for the women’s basketball 2021-22 academic year.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet