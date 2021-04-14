Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Mac Sceroler on the 10-day IL. retroactive to April 13.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Jordan Alvarez, 2B Jose Altuve, 3B/SS Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and C Martin Maldanado on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones, C Garrett Stubbs and INF Abraham Toro from the alternate training site. Selected INF Alex De Goti and OF Ronnie Dawson from the alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Nick Heath for assignment. Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF JT Riddle from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Donovan Walton to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Anthony Castro.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Austin Romine from the 10-day IL. and RHP Jason Adam from the COVID-19 IL. Selected RHP Shelby Miller from the alternate training site. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. Optioned RHP Adbert Alsolay and LHP Brad Wieck to the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Phillip Diehl off waivers from Colorado. Transferred RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Tyrone Taylor from the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Adam Haseley on the restricted list. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jadevon Clowney. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and TE Stephen Carlson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Andre Patterson to assistant head coach and named Robert Steeples assistant special teams’ coach and Marquis Johnson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose and G Kaden Fulchere to Grand Rapids (AHL) from their taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Michael McCarron from suspension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Collin Adams on a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Conor Sheary to a two-year, $3 million contract.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Brett Neumann on loan from Bridgeport (AHL) and D Darian Skeoch in trade from Indy.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from loan to Henderson (AHL). Released G Sean Romeo and F Marc Johnstone from standard player contracts.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Activated G Austin Lotz from the IR. Waived C JM Piotrowski.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Skyler Smutek to standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Promoted Dave Kasper to president of soccer operations and sporting director. Named Lucy Rushton general manager and head of technical recruitment and analysis.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY — Acquired G Davonte Gaines from Tennessee for the men’s basketball roster.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Acquired F Taylor Muff from Northern Colorado for the women’s basketball 2021-22 academic year.

