Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Mac Sceroler on the 10-day IL. retroactive to April 13.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Chase on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Jordan Alvarez, 2B Jose Altuve, 3B/SS Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and C Martin Maldanado on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones, C Garrett Stubbs and INF Abraham Toro from the alternate training site. Selected INF Alex De Goti and OF Ronnie Dawson from the alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Nick Heath for assignment. Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF JT Riddle from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from the alternate training site. Reinstated 3B Josh Donaldson from 10-day IL and optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Donovan Walton to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Anthony Castro.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia and LHP Tucker Davidson from alternate training site. Placed OF Christian Pache and LHP Max Fried on 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Austin Romine from the 10-day IL. and RHP Jason Adam from the COVID-19 IL. Selected RHP Shelby Miller from the alternate training site. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. Optioned RHP Adbert Alsolay and LHP Brad Wieck to the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed LHP Phillip Diehl off waivers from Colorado and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Tyrone Taylor from the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Adam Haseley on the restricted list. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. Reinstated RHPs Pierce Johnson and Dan Altivilla from 10-day IL. Placed RHP Taylor Williams on the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jadevon Clowney. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and TE Stephen Carlson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Calvin Murphy and DB Jamal Perry to one-year exclusive rights contracts for 2021 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Andre Patterson to assistant head coach and named Robert Steeples assistant special teams’ coach and Marquis Johnson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed Chuck Arnold to a contract extension to remain president of Seattle Seahawks First and Goal through 2027.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose and G Kaden Fulchere to Grand Rapids (AHL) from their taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Michael McCarron from suspension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Collin Adams on a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Conor Sheary to a two-year, $3 million contract.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Tommy Novak on loan from Nashville (NHL). Recalled from loan by Nashville (NHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled C Lias Andersson and D Austin Strand from loan by Los Angeles (NHL). Returned F Aidan Dudas on loan from Los Angeles (NHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Nicolas Beaudin and D Ian Mitchell from loan by Chicago (NHL). Returned LW Brandon Pirri on loan from Chicago (NHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Nicolas Meloche from loan by San Jose (NHL). Returned D Greg Pateryn on loan from San Jose (NHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed RW Walker Duehr and added to roster.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned D Greg Pateryn on loan from San Jose (NHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Brett Neumann on loan from Bridgeport (AHL) and D Darian Skeoch in trade from Indy.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Michael Downing, D Stefan LeBlanc and F Max Cook from reserve. Placed F Tommy Marchin, D Cole MacDonald and D Jordan Sambrook on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Kevin McKernan and added to active roster. Acquired F Frank DiChiara from Allen and added to active roster. Activated F Jack Poehling from injured reserve. Placed G Jacob Ingham and F Matthew Strome on reserve. Placed F Greg Meireles on injured reserve retroactive to April 1st. Placed F Jesse Schultz on injured reserve retroactive to April 7th.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Anthony Wyse, D Tim Shoup and F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed F Matt Marcinew on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Marcus Crawford, D Connor Doherty and F Rob Bordson from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins, D Luke Bafia and D Noah Delmas on reserve. Placed F Kelly Bent on injured reserve retroactive to April 11th.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Parker Milner as EBUG. Activated F Fabrizio Ricci fron reserve. Placed F Jerry D’Amigo on commisioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Garrett Klotz from reserve. Placed Charles Curti on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from loan to Henderson (AHL). Released G Sean Romeo and F Marc Johnstone from standard player contracts. Activated F Darien Craighead from injured reserve. Activated G Alex Dubeau, D Zachary Malatesta and F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed D Jordan Klimek, F Dylan Steman and D Connor Moore on reserve. Placed D Ryan Cook on injured reserve retroactive to April 12th.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Charlie Sampair from loan to San Diego. Activated F Conlan Keenan from reserve. Placed F Danny Moynihan on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Alex Lepowski from injured reserve. Activated D Brandon Fehd from reserve. Placed G Kevin Carr on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Adam Smith from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Activated G Austin Lotz from the IR. Waived C JM Piotrowski.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Skyler Smutek to standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Promoted Dave Kasper to president of soccer operations and sporting director. Named Lucy Rushton general manager and head of technical recruitment and analysis.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY — Acquired G Davonte Gaines from Tennessee for the men’s basketball roster.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Acquired F Taylor Muff from Northern Colorado for the women’s basketball 2021-22 academic year.

