Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from alternate training site at Bowie (Double-A Northeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated INF Renato Nunez for assignment. Recalled INF Zach Short from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Martin Maldonado on a one-year contract for 2022.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF J.T. Riddle on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of C Tomas Telis from taxi squad. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Jorge Alfaro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Sandy Leon from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Placed INF Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Scott Kingery and RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Ka’ai Tom off waivers from Oakland. Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from alternate training site. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Indiana’s F JaKarr Sampson one game without pay for headbutting an opponent during an April 19 game against San Antonio. Fined San Antonio G Patty Mills $25,000 and F Rudy Gay $20,000 for their actions in an on-court altercation during an April 19 game at Indiana.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Oshae Brissett to a rest-of-season contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year contract. Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed CB Darious Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms CB Pierre Desir on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Martin Kaut, D Keaton Middleton, G Adam Werner and LW Miikka Salomaki from Colorado (AHL) to taxi squad and G Jayson Megna from taxi squad to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan to taxi squad. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL) and C Brad Morrison from Indy (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Laval (AHL) loan to taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Cs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney on loan to Binghamton (AHL) from taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Karl Henriksson on an entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Acquired Cs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney from New Jersey (NHL) loan.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned F Diego Cuglietta to Indy (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired G Kaden Fulcher from Detroit (NHL) loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS – Acquired RW Brandon Hawkins.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Dylan MacPherson to a professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Sean Romeo from his standard player contract.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Conor Landrigan to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Acquired $200,000 in general allocation money from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Announced G T.J. Berger entered the NCAA transfer portal.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Shavaul Butters has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

VANDERBILT — Named Michael Curry and Ed Conroy associate head men’s basketball coaches.

