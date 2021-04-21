Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from alternate training site at Bowie (Double-A Northeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated INF Renato Nunez for assignment. Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to alternate training site. Recalled INF Zach Short from alternate training site and RHP Spencer Turnbull from the IL. Named OF Derek Hill (27th man).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Martin Maldonado on a one-year contract for 2022.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF J.T. Riddle on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of C Tomas Telis from taxi squad. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Jorge Alfaro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Sandy Leon from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Placed INF Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Scott Kingery and RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Ka’ai Tom off waivers from Oakland. Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from alternate training site. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Reid Bukowski.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIERS — Signed C Adres Regnault. Traded RHP Andrew Bash and INF Sam Troyer to Missoula (PCL) in exchange for INF Jose Reyes.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Dalton Pompey.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Jose Fuentes.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Kida De La Cruz to Missoula (PCL).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded C B.J. Lopez to Kane County (APBL).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHP Austin Kitchen.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Indiana’s F JaKarr Sampson one game without pay for headbutting an opponent during an April 19 game against San Antonio. Fined San Antonio G Patty Mills $25,000 and F Rudy Gay $20,000 for their actions in an on-court altercation during an April 19 game at Indiana.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Oshae Brissett to a rest-of-season contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year contract. Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F N’dea Jones to a rookie scale contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Jasmine Bailey to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed CB Darious Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Wayne Gallman to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms CB Pierre Desir on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Martin Kaut, D Keaton Middleton, G Adam Werner and LW Miikka Salomaki from Colorado (AHL) to taxi squad and G Jayson Megna from taxi squad to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan to taxi squad. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL) and C Brad Morrison from Indy (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Laval (AHL) loan to taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Cs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney on loan to Binghamton (AHL) from taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Karl Henriksson on an entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Reassigned F Diego Cuglietta to Indy (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired G Kaden Fulcher from Detroit (NHL) loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS – Acquired RW Brandon Hawkins.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Dylan MacPherson to a professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Sean Romeo from his standard player contract.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Conor Landrigan to a standard player contract.

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed RW Isaac Johnson and D Kyle Pouncy to standard player contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Acquired $200,000 in general allocation money from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Announced G T.J. Berger entered the NCAA transfer portal.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Shavaul Butters has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

VANDERBILT — Named Michael Curry and Ed Conroy associate head men’s basketball coaches.

