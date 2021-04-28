Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Nick Wittgren from the paternity list. Designated LHP Oliver Perez for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from IL. Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed C Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Brandon Brennan for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Optioned INF Rowdy Tellez to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONBACKS — Recalled C Daulton Varsho and RHP Riley Smith from alternate training site. Placed RHP Taylor Widener on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 25.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned CF DJ Peters to alternate training site. Activated LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 2B Isan Diaz from alternate training site. Placed 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Zack Godley from alternate training site. Optioned OF Corey Ray to alternate training site. Designated RHP Phil Bickford for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano to alternate training site. Activated C Austin Nola from 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated OF Mike Tauchman. Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to alternate training site. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from alternate training site. Optioned OF Scott Hurst to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Lachlan Fontaine. Released RHP Samuel Adams, C Morgan Lofstrom, 3Bs James Smibert and Taylor Wright.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jackie Urbaez.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Jacobson.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released LHP Tristan Baker.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OFs Blake Adams and Nick Zaharion to Missoula (Pioneer League) for OF Antoine Mistico. Agreed to terms with C John Jones.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with OF Zach Racusin.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston G Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating health and safety protocols. Suspended Boston G Marcus Smart one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official after a game on April 27 against Oklahoma City in Boston.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Jeremiah Martin to a two-way contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a contract for the remainder of the season.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Chris Silva.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Freddie Gillespie to a contract for the remainder of the season.

National Women’s Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Florencia Chagas to a rookie scale contract.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived Cs Vionise Pierere-Louis and Kai James, G Sydney Wallace and F Teana Muldrow.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Declined OL Billy Price’s fifth-year option.

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Exercised fifth year option on C Frank Ragnow. Waived TE Hunter Bryant.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DTs Elijah Nkansah and Casey Tucker and P Austin Rehkow. Exercised fifth-year option on G Quentin Nelson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed G Tom Compton to a one-year contract. Waived DT Josiah Coatney.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Antonio Brown to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Hayden Verbeek to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Brady Keeper from Syracuse (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Hayden Jones from Iowa (AHL). Recalled C Nico Sturm from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned F Marian Studenic, D Colton White and C Fabian Zetterlund to Binghamton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Fredrik Handemark and Joel Kellman from San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Utica (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDE KNIGHTS — Recalled LW Dylan Sikura from minor league taxi squad.

Minor League American Hockey League

UTICA COMETS — Signed D Nathan Staios to an amateur tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy D Chris Martenet for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in game on April 26 against Orlando at Indy.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Reassigned G Justin Kapelmaster to Cleveland (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Reassigned G Robbie Beydoun to Iowa (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Activated D Jordan Schneider and F Colton Heffley from reserve. Placed F Dylan Malmquist and D Tim Shoup on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F chris LeBlanc on commissioner’s exempt list. Reassigned D Karlis Cukste to San jose (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Benton as EBUG.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed D Luke Bafia from Kansas City.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Chad Duchesne and F Jackson Keane from reserve. Placed F Tyler Drevitch and D Matt foley on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed RW Taylor Pryce to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed RB Collin Smith to a three-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Sega Coulibaly to a two-year contract with a one-year option, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

NASHVILLE SC — Signed F Irakoze Donaisiyano to a one-year contract with option to extend through the 2024 season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Derek Dodson to a one-year contract with club options for 2022-24.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Adam Call, Bri Hutchen, Gabe Lazo and Caitlyn Isler to women’s basketball coaching staff.

MARYLAND — Named Greg Manning Jr. director of men’s basketball operations.

ST. JOHN’S — Agreed to terms with Mike Cragg on a five-year contract extension as athletic director.

WAGNER — Promoted Terrell Coburn to head women’s basketball coach.

