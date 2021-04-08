On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Welsh soccer team Swansea boycotts social media over racism

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 7:27 am
< a min read
      

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Swansea City and its players will boycott social media over the racist abuse sent on the platforms, the club announced on Thursday.

For seven days from later Thursday, there will be no posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, said Swansea, which plays in England’s second-tier League Championship.

The club has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg to ask for more stringent policing and punishments for those posting racist messages.

“Three of our squad have been racially abused in recent weeks and, as a squad and club, we wanted to take this stance as we again call on those at the forefront of social media companies to implement the change that is needed now and in the future,” Swansea captain Matt Grimes said.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

“I find it staggering that we are still talking about racism and abuse of this kind. We are acutely aware of the pressures within football at this level, but it shouldn’t be underestimated as to how such levels of abuse can affect someone.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|7 2021 Insensitive Munitions &...
4|7 Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit
4|8 Controlling Human Error in the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project