Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2

By PAUL GEREFFI
April 1, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

SUNRISE. Fla.- (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored 1:25 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. in their fourth straight win. Chris Driedger made 25 saves. Carter Verhaeghe had two assists.

Anthony Mantha and Adam Erne scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight on the road. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots and Patrik Nemeth had two assists.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA