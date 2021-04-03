Trending:
Wheeler scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Atlanta

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta Braves (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 82 total home runs last year.

The Braves finished 24-16 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last season and hit 103 total home runs.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

