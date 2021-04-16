White Sox at Red Sox series opener postponed

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have postponed Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.

The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

Bostonians woke up on Friday morning to an inch or two of snow in the city, with other areas of New England expecting as many as six inches. Rain and snow were expected to continue through the night.

The Red Sox were returning home from their first trip of the season, seven games over eight days in Baltimore and Minnesota. After losing their first three games of the season, the Red Sox won nine in a row before losing to the Twins on Thursday.

Nick Pivetta (2-0) had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease (0-0) on Friday night and will instead pitch on Saturday. Lucas Giolito will face Martín Pérez in Sunday’s first game; neither team has announced a starter for the late game.

Carlos Rodón, who no-hit Cleveland in his previous start on Wednesday night, will try to match Johnny Vander Meer as the only pitchers to throw back-to-back no-hitters when he faces Nathan Eovaldi on Monday.

Although the Boston Marathon has been postponed until October because of the pandemic, the series finale will be the traditional Patriots Day game, with an 11:10 a.m. first pitch.

