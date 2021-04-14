Trending:
White Sox LHP Rodón loses perfect game on HBP in 9th

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:50 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has lost his bid for a perfect game when he hit Cleveland’s Roberto Pérez in the foot with a pitch with one out in the ninth inning.

Rodón still has no-hitter intact.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

