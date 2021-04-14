CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has lost his bid for a perfect game when he hit Cleveland’s Roberto Pérez in the foot with a pitch with one out in the ninth inning.

Rodón still has no-hitter intact.

