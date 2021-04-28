Widener expected to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (13-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-0, .59 ERA, .59 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 2.82 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +142, Padres -164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 3-5 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .317 is eighth in the MLB. Carson Kelly leads the team with an OBP of .500.

The Padres have gone 8-7 against division opponents. San Diego has slugged .355, last in the majors. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .623 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-1. Merrill Kelly notched his second victory and Carson Kelly went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Chris Paddack took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is slugging .523.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 29 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.