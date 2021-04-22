Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild sign Ryan Hartman to 3-year, $5.1M contract extension

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension Thursday night.

Hartman was eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. The deal with an average annual value of $1.7 million will give him the most stability he’s had in his NHL career, on his fourth team at age 26.

In his second season with the Wild, Hartman has six goals, 12 assists and 25 penalty minutes in 40 games. He began as mostly a fourth-line wing but lately has been centering the second line next to standout Kevin Fiala.

Hartman has 57 goals, 70 assists and a plus-16 rating in 354 career NHL games. He signed with Minnesota as a free agent two years ago, after moving from Chicago to Nashville to Philadelphia.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 #ShiftHappens Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally